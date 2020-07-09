Tobie Virginia Mills, 53, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 7th, at Advent Health Manchester.
Tobie is survived by her son Jackie Mills, Jr. (Mereckia) and by her mother Edna Brock Hicks and her sister Charlene (Conley) Henson all of Manchester, Ky.
She is preceded in death by her dad Charles Hicks and her brother Lonnie Hicks.
She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, as well as 2 nephews and 1 niece.
She also leaves behind her special dog Mya, who greatly misses her.
Graveside services for Tobie Virginia Mills will be held on Friday, July 10th, 2020, at 12:30 PM at the Bundy Cemetery, with Oakley Vaughn, Paul Mitchell, and Roger Hayre officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
