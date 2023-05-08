Police say an intoxicated Elk Creek man allowed a toddler to wander near a busy highway.

Griffie

Billy Griffie was found passed out on the ground while a child in his care crossed U.S. 421 to a neighbors home.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Clifton Jones charged Billy Griffie, 53, with endangering the welfare of a minor child; wanton endangerment 1st and public intoxication excluding alcohol.

The sheriff’s department was dispatched to a call on Thursday around 1 p.m. of a child, wearing a diaper, near south highway U.S. 421.  The child had crossed the busy highway and went to a neighbor’s home.

When police arrived, they found Griffie passed out on the ground.  Police discovered the child had on a soiled diaper and clothes.

