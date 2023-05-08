Police say an intoxicated Elk Creek man allowed a toddler to wander near a busy highway.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Clifton Jones charged Billy Griffie, 53, with endangering the welfare of a minor child; wanton endangerment 1st and public intoxication excluding alcohol.
The sheriff’s department was dispatched to a call on Thursday around 1 p.m. of a child, wearing a diaper, near south highway U.S. 421. The child had crossed the busy highway and went to a neighbor’s home.
When police arrived, they found Griffie passed out on the ground. Police discovered the child had on a soiled diaper and clothes.
