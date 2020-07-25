Tommy “Zeke” Hollin

Tommy “Zeke” Hollin

Tommy “Zeke” Hollin, age 51 departed this life on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the AdventHealth in Manchester.  He was born on Saturday, August 17, 1968 in Manchester to T. J. and Bertie Gibson Hollin.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Rhonda Downey Hollin, his sons: James J. Downey and Christopher D. Hollin, his grandchildren: Alyssa Bella Sizemore and Tommy James Joel Sizemore.

He is preceded in death by his parents: T. J. and Bertie Hollin and his sisters: Ruby Lois Carpenter and Katie “Kizzie” Roberts.

Funeral Services for Tommy “Zeke” Hollin will be conducted on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. James Wagers and Rev. George Roberts will be presiding.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Tommy "Zeke" Hollin, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Jul 25
Visitation
Saturday, July 25, 2020
7:00PM-10:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 26
Funeral Service
Sunday, July 26, 2020
3:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you