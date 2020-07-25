Tommy “Zeke” Hollin, age 51 departed this life on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the AdventHealth in Manchester. He was born on Saturday, August 17, 1968 in Manchester to T. J. and Bertie Gibson Hollin.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Rhonda Downey Hollin, his sons: James J. Downey and Christopher D. Hollin, his grandchildren: Alyssa Bella Sizemore and Tommy James Joel Sizemore.
He is preceded in death by his parents: T. J. and Bertie Hollin and his sisters: Ruby Lois Carpenter and Katie “Kizzie” Roberts.
Funeral Services for Tommy “Zeke” Hollin will be conducted on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Wagers and Rev. George Roberts will be presiding.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
