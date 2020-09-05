Mrs. Toni Ryser, 89, of August Way, East Bernstadt, KY, born February 14, 1931 in Black Mountain, Harlan Co., Kentucky, died September 4, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Chester Lee and Carrie Begley Bales. She was married to the late Raleigh Dayton (R.D.) Ryser on June 14, 1947. She is survived by her three children, Kandy Sutton, Raleigh Dayton (Bo) Ryser II, of East Bernstadt, and Kim House, of London; ten grandchildren: Mequeil Storm, Raleigh Dayton (Rocky) Ryser III, Benjamin Sutton, Liza Joyner, Toni Blake Greer, and Lauren Pate Williams, of East Bernstadt, Hubbell Williams, of Knoxville, TN, Bo Langdon Kleman, of Terre Haute, IN, and Austin Clay Williams and Hillary Morris, of London; Twenty Great-Grandchildren: Jimmy Storm, August Storm, Jackson Storm, Ryse Sutton, Wil Sutton, Karoline Sutton, Raleigh Dayton (Ross) Ryser IV, Lucy Joyner, Lily Joyner, Ryser Anne Joyner, Julia Joyner, Journey Kleman, Oliver Jett Kleman, Avery Greer, Lanny Kate Greer, Christian Greer, Cruz Williams, Max Williams, Saylor Clay Williams, and Maggie Rose Morris; and her sister, Virginia Walden, of Williamsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her siblings, Sara Lee Davis and Charles (Mickey) Bales.
Mrs. Ryser served God faithfully until her death. She lived and taught three rules for life: Love God, Raise a Family, and Work Harder than Anyone Around You – In that Order. Toni founded Ryser’s, Inc. in 1969 where she worked alongside her children and grandchildren until 2012. Throughout her life she performed selfless acts of kindness towards others which extended to her business where she worked decades to build a foundation on which her family could succeed in the furniture and design industry.
Due to Covid -19 restrictions, Graveside Services will be held at St. John Reformed Cemetery, East Bernstadt, on Monday, September 7 at 11:00a.m. The service will be officiated by Rev. Jeff Lewis and Rev. Kenneth Felty. Bowling Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
