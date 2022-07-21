Tony Gray, age 50 of Manchester was born in Red Bird, KY on August 16, 1971 to the late Wayne Gray and Irene Smith Gray and departed this life on July 11, 2022 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard. He was of Christian Faith and enjoyed playing Basketball, watching crime shows, and time with family and friends.
His father: Wayne Gray preceded him in death.
Tony is survived by his loving mother: Irene Gray of Manchester; 2 daughters: Toni Smith and husband Austin, and Mary Henson and husband Justin all of Manchester; 4 brothers: Darrell Gray and wife Christy, Cheyenne Gray, and Russell Gray all of Manchester, and Dennis Gray And wife Lashunda of Goose Rock; a grandchild: Rashay Henson; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Tony Gray was conducted in the Goose Rock Cemetery on Monday, July 18, 2022 with Rev. Jesse Henson officiating. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
