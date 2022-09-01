Tony Lee Reid, 57, of Rockholds, KY, passed away Monday, August 29th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, KY.
Tony was born in Michigan on December 31, 1964, a son of Boneita Ponder Reid and the late Laney Reid.
Tony is survived by his daughter, Michael Ann Marie Reid of Williamsburg, KY, and his mother, Boneita Reid of Rockholds, KY.
He is also survived by his brother and sister: Glenn Reid and Linda Collett, both of Rockholds, KY.
In addition to his father, Tony was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Reid.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 2nd at the Sandlin Branch Cemetery in Manchester, KY, with Joe Crockett officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
