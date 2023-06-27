Tony Nelson Woods was born In Beverly, Kentucky on June 06, 1965 to the union of the late George and Kathleen Johnson Woods.
Tony had worked as a coal miner in the coal industry before becoming disabled. He was of the Holiness faith and was a member of the Garrod Holiness Church.
Tony was a simple man and a lover of anything outdoors. He enjoyed riding ATVs, being outdoors and cooking out. Above all, he enjoyed going to the smokey mountains.
He departed this walk of on June 21, 2023 at his residence. He was 58 years old.
Tony was preceded in death by his beloved parents, George and Kathleen Johnson Woods.
Survivors include his beloved daughter, Latoya Couch (Travis) of Essie, KY, two brothers, George Dwayne Woods (Tina) and Oscar Woods (Connie), both of Manchester, KY. One sister, Crystal Woods of Hyden, KY. Three cherished grandchildren, Bethany Aleeah, Zachary Dalton and Rylan Noah. His special nieces & nephews, Chelsea Amber Woods, Andrew Woods (Ashlee), Eric Woods of Oneida, KY, Jessica Bowling (Ricky) of Manchester, KY, and Robert Couch of Hyden, KY. His special great nieces and nephews, Ally Woods of Big Creek, KY, Tayton Sizemore of Manchester, KY, Jayden Woods of Big Creek, KY, Clark Woods of Oneida, KY, Ella Woods, Ava Woods, and Levi Woods, all of Manchester, KY. A host of other relatives and friends also survive his passing.
Service Information
Funeral services for Tony Woods were held Monday, June 26, 2023 at Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home with Roy Woods officiating.
Interment followed in the Hoskins Cemetery at Red Bird, KY with Travis Couch, Tayton Sizemore, Zach Couch, George Woods, Andrew Woods, Tim Collett, Jayden Woods and Michael Smith serving as pallbearers.
