The defending 13th region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds got the draw they hoped for and stayed away from two of the best teams in the region.
The top bracket is loaded with North Laurel, Knox Central, South Laurel and Harlan County.
Corbin faces Pineville in the bottom bracket with Bell County and Jackson County.
The tournament will tip-off Monday at The Arena in Corbin.
Here's a look at the bracket:
Monday, February 27th at 6 p.m.
North Laurel vs. Harlan County
Monday, February 27th at 7:30 p.m.
Knox Central vs. South Laurel
Tuesday, February 28th at 6 p.m.
Corbin vs. Pineville
Tuesday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m.
Bell County vs. Jackson County.
The semi-finals will be Friday at 6 and 7:30 p.m. with the championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.