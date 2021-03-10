MANCHESTER, Ky. – If it hasn’t been one thing, it’s been another. The flood waters have receded, and the damage has been assessed at Ramsey Ballpark. CCHS Tiger baseball coach Jason Smith is also the Little League President, and he has said it’s the worst damage he’s seen in his tenure. “This is as bad as it could get,” said Smith. “We won’t dwell on it. We’re getting to work and striving to have ball being played as soon as possible.”
Emergency Management Director Brian Jackson has said that the public assessment of the damage has been sent to FEMA, and they will be assisting. However, it could be a year or longer before FEMA can help. “We can recover/band-aid these fields to where we can play this season,” said Jackson. We’ve had so many generous folks and businesses reach out and donate, offering money, equipment, you name it. We are looking into using temporary fencing if necessary. Whatever it takes to play this season, we are willing to do.”
As it stands, the fields are at a total loss. The dugouts will have to be torn down, along with the existing fences around three fields. This gives the Little League the chance for a quick band-aid, but complete overhaul after the season. Nothing is finalized yet as to how the fields will be repaired. When plans are in place, the Enterprise will update the public with further information throughout the entire process.
