According to the state COVID-19 website, the official total number of confirmed cases in Kentucky is now at 680. That's up 89 from Tuesday's official total of 591.
The new cases are from Jefferson, Fayette, Harrison, Daviess, Kenton, Warren, Clark, Pulaski, Montgomery, Henderson, Madison, Bourbon, Spencer, Hardin, Jessamine, Lyon, Christian, Menifee, Oldham, Nelson, Franklin, Anderson, Calloway and Breathitt counties.
The governor also reported two more deaths. A 76-year-old man in Hopkins County and a 60-year-old woman in Daviess County. That brings the state's total for COVID-19 related deaths to at least 20.
"When we lose a Kentuckian, it's a loss to all of us," Gov. Beshear said.
The governor said we are in the surge. The next couple of weeks, really, the whole month, he says - are critical. "We really don't see the ramifications of our actions until a couple weeks later," he said.
Gov. Beshear says the state has now done over 10,000 COVID-19 tests in Kentucky. Tuesday's number for total tests was at 7,556. The governor says he is still hoping to firm up the testing numbers but believes projections he's been giving of 15,000-21,000 are in the ballpark.
Beshear says there are three ways to fight coronavirus in Ky: social distancing, increase health care capacity and testing.
Gov. Beshear also said the state sent out 40,000 acceptances for unemployment benefits across Kentucky Tuesday night. Beshear said many of them went to people who were told by the website they were denied.
