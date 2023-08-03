The Manchester Tourism Commission has grown tremendously over the past few years. With this growth has come some growing pains. The tourism commission is serving more and more citizens in Manchester and Clay County.
In order to better serve the taxpayers, the Tourism Commission is changing the guidelines regarding the acceptance of grant applications and awarding of grants. Moving forward, the Tourism Commission will only be approving grant applications at the regularly scheduled March and November meetings.
The November meeting will address applications submitted in March, April, May, June, July, August, September and October. The March meeting will address applications submitted in November, December, January and February. Applications must be submitted 30 days prior to the March or November meetings in order to be considered for funding. Late applications will not be accepted. It is highly recommended that applications be submitted at least 60 days prior to the deadline, in order to provide the Tourism Commission and the Director ample time to review applications and to suggest improvements and/or revisions.
This new process will allow the commissioners and director, Tim Parks, an opportunity to review applications more thoroughly. By requiring a more defined submission timetable, the Commission hopes to give applicants more time to adjust and edit applications with the guidance of the director, commission members and other office staff. By allowing extra time the Tourism Commission feels that more guidance can be given to applicants, the quality of the applications will improve, and ultimately more grant dollars will be awarded to be used in our city and county.
