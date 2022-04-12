The new state budget has millions of dollars earmarked for Clay County and has added a road project to the highway plan.
The plan was made public last week and has a huge impact on the city and county.
The new budget includes the Manchester Tourism Commission in the form of $4.25 million for land acquisitions, renovations and upgrades was approved.
The commission recently completed the purchase of Y-Hollow with the City of Manchester last week and filed the deed purchasing six tracts totaling 480 acres for $400,000. The money appropriated for the purchase will come from the restaurant tax, not the allotment from the state budget.
The tourism commission has plans to develop the area for tourism.
An updated version of the 2022-2024 Biennial Highway Plan shows a three-lane bridge will connect Y-Hollow and Railroad Avenue to the four lane. The design and right-of-way phase will get underway in 2023 at a total cost of $708,000. Utility relocation will start in 2024 at an estimated $354,000 and construction at $3,540,000. Total cost for the project will be $4.6 million.
Other monies
The Clay County Historical Society and Clay County Eastern Kentucky University was also included in the state budget.
The historical society will receive $25,000 in each year of the 2022-2024 fiscal biennium from the Kentucky Coal Fields Endowment Fund.
The EKU Manchester campus will receive $100,000 in each year of the 2022-2024 fiscal biennium from the Kentucky Coal Fields Endowment Fund for scholarships.
The Volunteers of America Freedom House will receive $4.25 million plus $100,000 for each year of the biennium budget to support the Freedom House as administered by Volunteers of America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.