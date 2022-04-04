I hope every had a great weekend and a great beginning to their week. This little cold front has been rough. I guess that’s typical spring weather in Kentucky.
One day it can be 80 degrees and the next day 37, over the years I’ve gotten used to it.
It looks like spring is gonna be a hot time for events this year in our county.
As far as the City of Manchester Tourism sponsored events we start in April with the Kentucky State Shootout at the Ponderosa Pines.
The date for the Kentucky State Shoot is April 22nd and 23rd.
Speaking of the Pines their concert series kicks off on May 7th with KY legend Chris Knight taking the stage. It’s sure to be a near sale out again as last year was like a big reunion when Chris came to town.
Our ATV club is having their first ever spring event on Elk Mountain. The dates are still tentative for that event but it will be in May. We should know the dates next week.
It looks like we could have our first ever Musky fishing tournament sponsor by MTC in May also so stay tuned for that.
Other events that will be going on in our community is a Spring Fling that will be hosted by the City of Manchester. Also, the Good Continues event will return at Rawlings Stinson Park. The Good Continues event is hosted by Project Hope/Stay in Clay.
If I left anything out then I apologize, but good grief it’s gonna be a busy spring. Now don’t say that there isn’t anything to do in this town, nearly every weekend you have a chance to go to an event or enjoy this beautiful natural we have at our hands. I hope to see y’all out at an event soon. Much Love Manchester!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.