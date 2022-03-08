Attracting new businesses is never easy. In these trying times making an investment to open a new business is even harder.
Manchester Tourism Director Tim Parks made a proposal to the city council Thursday that may make it a little easier for a potential investor.
Over the last several months he told the council about investors that came to Manchester looking to open restaurants but switched to other towns because the incentive package offered was simply better.
“We (Manchester) didn’t have anything to offer to combat that,” he said. “That’s got to change. If we are going to grow, we must be able to do what other cities are doing.”
Parks asked the council to consider providing a 12-month discount to any new business on city-controlled utilities such as water, garbage, and sewer. In conjunction with that, the tourism commission would provide new businesses with signage for free.
He suggested the city charge them a fee of $10 a month for 12 months.
“This would give the investor the break they may need to come here,” he said.
After the 12-month grace period the business would pay the normal rates.
“Hopefully the business would be established, and this would give them the incentive they need to come to Manchester,” he said.
The council said they would take the proposal under consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.