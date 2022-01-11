The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Tracy Ann Stacy Butzer, age 52, of Hernando, Fla., will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at the Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Hooper FuneralHome.com.
Tracy was born Nov. 18, 1969, in Clay County, Ky., daughter of Larry and Joan (Martin) Stacy. She died Jan. 7, 2022, in Hernando, Fla. Tracy loved to draw and was a homemaker. She moved to Hernando, Florida from Batavia, Ohio in 1990. Mrs. Stacy was preceded in death by father, Larry Stacy.
Survivors include her husband, Jody Butzer, of Hernando, Fla.; two children; Tad Ryan Mills of Hernando, Fla., and Jessica Richard; mother, Joan Stacy and her husband Bill Moore of Cincinnati, Ohio; brothers, Mike (Jackie) Stacy, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Michael Stacy of Batavia, Ohio, and Scott Stacy of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister, Beatrice Headley, Owensville, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
