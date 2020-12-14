Tracy Carpenter Sizemore, age 34, of London, Kentucky passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020.
She leaves behind her parents, Gary and Bonnie Smith Carpenter of London, KY; two daughters, Madison Leigh Sizemore and Mackenzie Rae Sizemore, both of London, KY; one sister, Megan Ramsey & husband Tyler of London, KY; a niece, Kaydence Ramsey; a nephew, Kason Ramsey, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Merkie Carpenter; and by her maternal grandparents, Joe B. and Elizabeth Smith.
Tracy was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her girls and family while camping at the lake. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Funeral services for Tracy Carpenter Sizemore will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Bro. Verrell Root and Terry Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Manchester Memorial Gardens in Manchester, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 14, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
