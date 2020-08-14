Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 13, 2020 at approximately 10:56 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Robert Ashley, 35 of Highway 638. The arrest occurred when Deputy Smith conducted a traffic stop at CMR. Upon running the vehicles identifiers with Clay County Dispatch it showed that the vehicle had cancelled registration due to failure of maintaining required insurance. During the investigation it was confirmed that the subject had an Indictment Warrant for his arrest from a previous investigation conducted by Sheriff Detective Kelsey regarding an extortion case. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police K9 Officer Ryan Jackson. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Robert Ashley, 35 was charged with:
• License to be in possession
• No/Expired Registration Plates
• No/Expired Registration Receipt
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
• Serving Indictment Warrant (Clay County)
