Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 27, 2019 at approximately 1:20 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley along with K9 Deputy Brandon Edwards arrested Pilino Tuta, 71 of London and Candice Delph, 35 of Corbin. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop on South Highway 421 for vehicle infractions. Once Deputy Brumley made contact with the driver, the driver became irate and became disorderly toward Deputy Brumley. The information of the female passenger was ran through Clay County Dispatch which came back to false identifying information. Once Deputy Edwards was able to get the correct identifying information on the female, it showed a positive match of a Wanted Fugitive out of Tennessee. The photos attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Pilino Tuta, 71 was charged with:
• Careless Driving
• Menacing
• Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
Candice Delph, 35 was charged with:
• Fugitive- Warrant not Required
• Giving Officer False Identifying Information
