On September 7, 2021 at approximately 2:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Deputy Dewey Grubb and Deputy Darrell Goins arrested Christopher Blackwell, 44 of Swafford Street. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Sheriff Robinson conducted a traffic stop on the above mentioned subjects vehicle. Upon making contact with the subject, it was determined through Clay County Dispatch that the subject was operating the motor vehicle on Suspended or Revoked Operators License along with having 3 active warrants for his arrest.
Christopher Blackwell, 44 was charged with:
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked License
• No/Expired Kentucky Registration Plate
• Failure of Owner to maintain required insurance 1st Offense
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
