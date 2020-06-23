On June 22, 2020 at approximately 2:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and Deputy Shawn Curry arrested Jonathon Jackson, 40 of Jackson Road. The arrest occurred off of Highway 1524 when Sheriff Robinson conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Upon contact with the driver, it was determined that the driver was operating the motor vehicle under the influence along with several vehicle infractions. When the subject was told to exit the vehicle, he became irate and belligerent and struck Deputy Curry. After a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it was shown that the subject had an active Parole Warrant along with a Suspended Operator License. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Jonathan Jackson, 40 was charged with:
• Assault, 2nd Degree –Police Officer
• Prescription Controlled Substance Not In Proper Container
• Possession of Marijuana
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC.
• No Registration Receipt
• No Registration Plates
• Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• Serving Parole Violation Warrant
