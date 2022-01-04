Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 3, 2022 at approximately 9:00 Pm Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold, Deputy Jared Smith, Det. Jeff Kelsey and Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Dale Bowling, 63 of Martin Branch. The arrest occurred when Deputy Arnold conducted a traffic stop while on North Highway 11 for vehicle infractions. Upon making contact with the subject, Deputy Arnold noted that he seen in plain view Drug Paraphernalia with a white residue believed to be methamphetamine. During the investigation, it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants while operating the vehicle. During the search of the subject while being placed under arrest, clear plastic baggies tied off with suspected methamphetamine was located in the watch pocket on the above mentioned subjects person. Also, during the search Deputies located a large amount of methamphetamine, U.S. Currency, Marijuana and a handgun. It was noted that through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch that the subject was a convicted felon.
Dale Bowling, 63 was charged with:
• No Tail Lamps
• Driving- DUI Suspended License (3rd Offense)
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (<2 GMS Methamphetamine)
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance 4th
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Possession of Marijuana
• Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)
