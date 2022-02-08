Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 7, 2022 at approximately 10:25 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Kevin Lipps, 48 and James Riley, 39 of Sevier Branch. The arrest occurred when Deputy Arnold was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was occupied by the above mentioned subjects.
Once the vehicle came to a stop, the passenger of the vehicle exited and began to flee on foot after a brief foot pursuit and struggle the subject was taken into custody without further incident. It was confirmed that the driver and the subject both had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
While being booked into the Clay County Detention Center, a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine was located on the subject’s person of Mr. Lipps. Assisting at the scene was Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard, Deputy Jared Smith and Manchester City Police Officer Cody Blackwell.
James Riley, 39 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Kevin Lipps, 48 was charged with:
• Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Resisting Arrest
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
• Probation Violation
• Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree (Warrant)
• Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 <$10,000 (Warrant)
• Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle (Summons)
