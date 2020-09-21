Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 19, 2020 at approximately 10:30 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Johnathon Saylor, 19 of Crawfish and Tiffany Minton, 32 of Paw Paw Road. The arrest occurred on Town Branch Road when K9 Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Upon contact with the driver and through investigation it was determined the subject was operating the motor vehicle under the influence. The female passenger showed signs of impairment, during the search a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine was located on the female passenger along with a baggie containing marijuana. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Wes Wolfe and Office Chris Curry.
Johnathon Saylor, 19 was charged with:
• One Headlight
• Rear License Plate not Illuminated
• Improper Equipment
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC.
Tiffany Minton, 32 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
• Possession of Marijuana
