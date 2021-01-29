Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 28, 2021 at approximately 11:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold along with Deputy Jared Smith and Deputy Kelly Johnson arrested Edward Treadway, 54 of Railroad Ave. The arrest occurred on Old US Highway 421 when Deputy Arnold conducted a traffic stop at which time the above mentioned subject was a passenger in the vehicle. Through running the subjects information with Clay County Dispatch it was shown that the subject had numerous warrants for his arrest.
Edward Treadway, 54 was charged with:
• Serving Warrant of Arrest
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
