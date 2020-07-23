Travis Lee Minton, 45, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, July 19th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. 

Travis is survived by his mother and stepfather, Margie Smith Couch and Frank Couch of Manchester; his daughter, Chasity Faith Minton of Mt. Vernon; and his son,Trevor Smith of Manchester. 

He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, and his three brothers: Jamie Couch, Jason Couch, and Rodney Couch. 

Travis is preceded in death by his father, Paul Hensley. 

Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, July 24th at the Hurd Cemetery in Manchester, KY. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Jul 24
Graveside
Friday, July 24, 2020
1:00PM
Hurd Cemetery
Sibert
Manchester, KY 40962
