Trick or Treat hours for Clay County will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 31st. Please abide by all COVID-19 guidelines and only visit homes with a porch light on.
HALLOWEEN SAFETY TIPS
· Purchase or make Halloween costumes from flame-resistant materials.
· Pick brightly colored costumes or add your own reflective tape so motorists can see them.
· Attach your child's name, address, and phone number somewhere inside the costume. · An adult should always accompany children under age 12.
· To avoid tripping, make sure your child's costume is not too long, and that shoes are the proper size.
· Plan the route your children are going to take, especially if they're going out unsupervised. They should go in a group.
· Teach your children never to respond to a driver or pedestrian that calls out to them.
· Make sure your children don't eat any candy or food without checking with you first.
· Tell your children not to go to homes with barking, jumping dogs and not to approach any stray animals.
· Make sure your children have flashlights, especially if they're staying out after dark.
· Establish an appropriate curfew for children to return home.
· Don't hand out candy that could be a possible choking hazard to younger children.
· Teach your children to stay on the sidewalks and cross streets only at corners.
· Teach your children to look, listen and be aware of cars not stopping at corners.
· Teach your children to only go to houses with porch lights on and to never enter anyone's house.
-Teach your child how to call 911 for any emergency
Motorists should:
-Watch for children darting out from between parked cars.
• Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.
• Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
• At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.
-Drive with extreme caution on Halloween and expect the unexpected from pedestrians.
