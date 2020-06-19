Troy Carl Mosley, age 94, husband of 42 years of Nancy (Barnard) Mosley of London, Kentucky passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence. He was the father of Sharon Mosley and Shannon Patrick Mosley both of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, Michelle Mosley of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Shawn Troy Mosley of Huntington Beach, California; the step-father of George B. Trieschman, Jr., of Manchester, Kentucky, Robert W. Trieschman and Nancy Lea Jones both of London, Kentucky. He was also blessed with twenty grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. He was a WW II veteran of the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Bradley Mosley and Blanche (Nicholson) Mosley; and by his siblings, Hugh Mosley, Ray Mosley, Joe Mac Mosley, Mildred Warren, Mae Feltner, and Morris Bradley Mosley. Funeral services for Troy Carl Mosley will be conducted Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Hayre officiating. Burial will follow at Barnard Gardens with DAV Chapter 158 Keavy in charge of military honors. The family of Troy Carl Mosley will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
