Troy Eddie Sandlin, age 72, of Nancy, KY, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Lexington VA Health Care System.
Troy was born on October 5, 1948 in Clay County, KY to the late Carter Sandlin and Betsy Napier. He retired from the KY State Highway Department. He was a veteran of the United States Army and member of Cedar Point Baptist Church. He loved fishing, UK Basketball and watching TV Land. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Betsy Sandlin (and Jason Griffey) of Sewanee, TN, Kimberly Canada (and Maynard Watkins) of Nancy and Troy (and Angie) Sandlin Jr. of Nancy; three brothers, Carter Henry Sandlin of Columbus, OH, Ed Sandlin of Booneville, KY and John Sandlin of Mt. Healthy, OH; two sisters, Marie Wilson of Hamilton, OH and Fay Waggoner of Mt. Orb; six grandchildren, Hannah Sandlin, Courtney Sandlin, Logan Sandlin, Eliza Griffey, Kelsi Canada and Drevin Maybrier; two step-grandchildren, Ashley Ridener and Victoria Winchester; and eight great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Lynn Sandlin; four sisters, Lorene Sandlin, Hazel Smith, Ora Mae Folenius and Ilene King; and one brother, Donald Johnson.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Patrick Patterson officiating. Burial will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Troy Sandlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.