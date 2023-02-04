Troy Gabbard age 61 of Hamilton passed away on Monday January 30, 2023. He was born on March 24, 1961 in Oneida, KY the son of the late Harrison and Wonda (nee Hensley) Gabbard. Troy worked for a refinery in Texas as a supervisor for the rail line and was currently working for Festo Corp. He is survived by his wife Cathy Gabbard; one brother Michael Gabbard; one nephew Mikey Gabbard; two great nephews Quinton Gabbard and Marshall Gabbard; one great niece Meadow Gabbard. He also leaves behind many other family members and close friends. Troy was also preceded in death by his brother Russell Gabbard. Visitation will be on Monday February 6, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Walt Philpot officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. The family would also like to thank the Intensive Care team at Bethesda Butler and the Cancer Institute for their dedicated and compassionate care of Troy.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- New mayor collects over $120,000 in bad water debt
- Jared Sizemore
- 'Dope Boy' enters guilty plea with feds
- Vincent Wagers
- Brenda Sue Gray Dezarn
- Defendant allegedly defrauded the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government as part of Money Mule Scheme
- Tigers ready for stretch run
- Vickie Lynn Fultz
- Geneva W. Philpot
- AdventHealth Manchester Laboratory Receives High Remarks
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.