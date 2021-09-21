The following is Tuesday's statement from AdventHealth:
"As we navigate this phase of the pandemic and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, we continue to share our numbers with the community as a means of providing education and context to the severity of the surge. Our numbers may not directly correlate to the numbers in the community as there are other health care facilities and providers that provide treatment for people in our community. Our goal with sharing this information is to help keep each other safe.
Our priority is always to provide the highest standard of care to our community. As our frontline caregivers are working tirelessly to battle the surge, we are seeing first-hand the effectiveness of the vaccine in minimizing the impact of COVID-19. Please continue to wear masks in public spaces, exercise frequent hand-washing, and use social distancing measures.
We also encourage you to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you and to lessen the burden on the health care system. For more information on the vaccine, visit www.CoronavirusVaccineFacts.com"
