MANCHESTER, Ky. – The Tigers move on to the 49th District Championship after a 69-43 victory over the Jackson County Generals. A sluggish start to the game was followed by a red-hot second half for the Tigers, who forced 22 turnovers, transitioning that into 28 points, the determining factor in the contest.
Coach Glenn Gray was proud of his team’s effort, but still wants a complete game out of his Tigers. “Very glad to advance obviously with the win, but we know moving forward we can’t afford to get off to such a slow start in games,” said Gray. “Our defensive effort really turned the tide for us. We had multiple guys get a few steals, and we played with much more energy after halftime. It was a good win for us, Jackson County is a talented, young group.”
Clay County couldn’t find their normal offensive rhythm early on, as they merely led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, while falling behind 20-18 to head into the halftime break. “We shot 8/22 in the first half, while struggling on the defensive end,” said Gray. “We made some adjustments and relied on our press. Jackson County deserves credit, they had a solid game plan with a box and chaser/triangle two defense.”
The Tigers looked like an entirely different team out of the half, so the tweak most definitely worked. Clay would begin the half on an 11-point run, forcing a turnover almost every 30 seconds. From there, the Tigers shifted into cruise control. “Our seniors totally took over,” said Gray. “Connor (Robinson), Connor (Farmer), Raven (Abner), Cole Garrison, and Tate Farmer played excellent down the stretch. Having that late game experience goes a long way. We lost Landon Hensley to a head injury, but he should be back for the championship game. This was a total team effort, in every phase of the game.”
Clay was led in scoring by Abner, as he tossed in 21 points with four steals. When the Tigers have a balanced scoring attack, the box score tends to show a Clay County victory, and this game had just that. The Tigers move on to face the winner of North Laurel / Red Bird in the championship game on Thursday night, at 7:00PM.
Raven Abner – 21 points; Connor Robinson – 14 points; Cole Garrison – 12 points; Tate Farmer – 9 points; Connor Farmer – 6 points; Hayden Harris – 2 points; Brady Wolfe – 2 points; Carrson Sizemore – 2 points; Landon Hensley – 1 point.
