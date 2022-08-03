County attorney Joe White is investigating an individual trying to attain donations due to flood damage.
The Clay County Sheriff's Department reports at approximately 6 A.M., Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Robyn Turner, 43, of Chop Bottom Road.
The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley made contact with the female subject in a parking lot. Through acknowledgment of an active investigation and warrant on the above mentioned subject Deputy Brumley placed the subject under arrest.
"Today, our office has sought and obtained a felony charge of Theft by Deception in relation to an individual alleged to have fraudulently solicited donations in relation to the recent flooding. The defendant allegedly used photos of another individual's home that had been severely damaged and claimed that the home was hers. Because this conduct occurred during a declared state of emergency, the charge was enhanced to a felony. This matter is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office. If you know of anyone who has been a victim of this type of criminal conduct, please contact law enforcement."-- County Attorney Joe White
