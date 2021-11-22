Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on November 20, 2021 at approximately 7:35 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Robert Turner, 53 of Ells Branch Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Arnold was dispatched to a complaint of a possible domestic. Upon arrival, Deputy Arnold conducted an investigation at which time determined the above mentioned subject had been in a physical altercation with a female victim. Deputy Arnold located the subject passed out with a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the subject outside laying on the ground. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Robert Turner, 53 was charged with:
• Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
