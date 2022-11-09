The Clay County Extension Service recently held a Maple Syrup Farm Tour.
Nearly 30 people attended the event held at the farm of Jimmy Sizemore on Sarvis Branch.
Clay County Extension Agent Will Bowling says he’s seeing an uptick for interest in Kentucky made maple syrup.
“We don’t often think about maple syrup being produced in the mountains of Kentucky,” he said. “But a growing number of folks are doing just that, including several farmers here in Clay County.”
One of those farmers is Jimmy Sizemore.
Most people refer to a stand of maple trees they tap for syrup as “sugar bush” says Bowling.
The name led Sizemore to call that section of his farm “Sarvis Fork Sugar Bush”.
The event had a huge turnout with attendees as far away as Ohio County in western Kentucky.
“Some of the people in attendance were already making maple syrup,” Sizemore said. “Others had never made it before but wanted to learn more about the process.”
During the tour, Sizemore talked about his progression making maple syrup.
“I started out collecting sap in buckets and making syrup in a pan over a turkey fryer, “Sizemore said. “Over time, however, I transitioned from collecting sap in buckets to a modern line collection system.”
The new collection system allowed Sizemore to collect quite a bit more sap, and now making syrup in a big pan that he also uses for sorghum molasses production.
During a tour of the farm, attendees had the opportunity to see Sizemore’s collection system, how it worked and ask him questions about the logistics of tapping trees, collecting sap, and gathering it to one location.
Once gathered, the sap is then transported to the ‘sugar house’ (the building where Sizemore boils the sap down into syrup).
Sizemore then conducted a walk-through process of the evaporation system, including some new labor-saving techniques he uses to make the process more efficient.
Following the tour, the attendees returned to the Clay County Extension Office where dinner was provided and a presentation on the maple syrup process.
“Following supper, representatives from the Kentucky Center for Agricultural and Rural Development (KCARD) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) provided presentations about financial aspects of maple syrup production,” Bowling said. “These presentations included information about maple syrup production as a business opportunity, as well as covering financial assistance that was available to producers hoping to begin a maple syrup operation.”
Bowling added it the event was quite successful, and participation was greater than expected.
“By all accounts the event went really well,” he said. “There was a ton of great discussion, and all attendees noted that they learned something new from the evening. Speaking from my perspective, I think this uptick in interest around maple syrup production is awesome. We have an abundance of maple trees in Clay County, and if using a line collection system, we can get gravity to work in our favor by having the sap run downhill to a central collection tank. Maple syrup production is a small-scale business opportunity available to us here in the mountains, and it’s an enterprise that can be started with a modest up-front investment. I think we’re going to see more and more folks in eastern Kentucky explore maple syrup to generate income from their hillside land in the coming years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.