(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – Senior catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba blasted a grand slam home run and graduate transfer pitcher Tyler Bosma threw a career-high six scoreless innings to propel Kentucky (17 – 8, 2 – 4 SEC) to an 18 – 5 victory over the No. 14-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (18 – 6, 3 – 3 SEC). Five different Wildcats—Rubalcaba, Chase Estep, Jase Felker, Adam Fogel, and Hunter Jump—all had three or more hits in the offensive explosion. For the record, the Baseball Cats take the series over the Dawgs, as Nick Mingione and crew gear up for the usual tough conference grind.
“It was a good confidence builder,” acknowledged the left-handed Bosma. “I’ve always thought I pitched better against better hitting teams, just because it helps lock me in a little bit. But you can’t take any opponent lightly.”
Twenty-five games into the regular season, the jury is still out on this particular Wildcat squad.
The conference season got off to a rocky start last weekend when the Cats were swept by Arkansas. Adding to the angst, two subpar years have eroded the confidence of the casual UK baseball fan. Even among die-hards and those in the know, skepticism and doubt seem to run rampant. A heavy reliance this year on the transfer portal only added uncertainty to the precarious state of the union. Needless to say, a solid start within conference play for this team was imperative.
“Especially not having the weekend [versus Arkansas] we wanted, this was absolutely crucial,” Mingione acknowledged. “We had to win this series.”
During Baseball Media Day, Mingione expressed optimism about this year’s team. Entering his sixth season at the helm, the always positive Mingione described his players as “uber competitive,” with an unmatched level of leadership and maturity. When questioned at that time about the struggles of the past couple of years—and the pervasive negative chatter over the airwaves—the Tarrytown, New York, native remained philosophical.
“There’re going to be people who say things good and bad,” he said prior to the season kicking off. “We have to be able to take both because in ’17 when we had that special year, it’s like, ‘Woah, I was SEC Coach of the Year, and National Coach of the Year. Holy Cow!’ Well, I’m still the same human being. As a matter of fact, I’m probably a better coach now than I was then. To those people, I say, ‘Keep sticking with us.’”
After today’s contest, Mingione’s optimistic outlook doesn’t seem to have wavered much at all. It’s simply a matter of staying the course.
“I didn’t like the way we acted at Arkansas,” Mingione explained. “We had a good long meeting on Monday. And to our leader’s and our team’s credit, you could just see it that on Tuesday, we were different. That’s carried over. Really, that’s been the only hiccup on this team since August. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do in the classroom, in the community, as teammates. I loved the way we responded.”
Things won’t get any easier as the rest of the season unfolds. Right-handed pitcher Cole Stupp suffered a devastating season-ending injury the other night. The junior from Milton, Georgia, had evolved into Kentucky’s most dependable Friday-night starter. Mingione, although obviously disappointed for Stupp, remained resolute in his assessment of his team to date.
“We’ve been through a lot of adversity, even this early,” explained Mingione. “Just the fact that this team continues to fight. And guys step up. Think about Jase Felker today. We give him a start. He’s been practicing hard and swinging the bat great. He deserved an opportunity. We put him in there and look what he does. I’m happy with this team.”
A happy coach means a happy fan base, right? Not necessarily. The baseball mood meter remains lukewarm at best. However, with two conference series at Kentucky Proud Park scheduled back-to-back, it’s the perfect opportunity to stoke the smoldering fires. Word has it that this team is not only super competitive, but they’re also extremely close. They love to have fun while being both talented and smart. They love being around each other and apparently are unbelievable teammates. Hopefully that will translate into some more crucial conference wins down the stretch.
Regardless, Mingione will keep doing what he knows best how to do—teaching young men to be the best student, person, and player they can possibly be.
“A lot of times, I really don’t view myself as a coach,” Mingione said. “I’m a teacher. I think that’s what we’re doing. We’re trying to shape young men. We just get to do it through baseball—which is awesome.”
Will teaching be enough? Hopefully, the players are listening. Stay tuned.
Follow me on Twitter @KYHuangs.
