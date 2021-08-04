Twila Mae (Roberts) Gregory, age 88, of London, Kentucky passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Saint Joseph London Hospital. She was the mother of Norman Gregory and wife Diane and Patty Woods all of London, Kentucky, Wilma Jarvis and husband Dan of Manchester, Kentucky; the sister of Clara Joyce Seal of Corbin, Kentucky, Larry Roberts, Estill Roberts, and George Roberts all of Manchester, Kentucky; the mother-in-law of Bobbie Gail Gregory of London, Kentucky. She was also blessed with six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Gregory; by her son, Lynn Gregory; by her parents, George and Blanche (Brumley) Roberts; by her siblings, Beve Roberts, Jimmy Roberts, Don Roberts, Lloyd Roberts, Carl Roberts, Wayne Roberts, Glenn Roberts, Faye Dezarn, Verna Lee Smith, and Linda Sue Brumley.
Funeral services for Twila Mae (Roberts) Gregory were conducted Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in the London Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lester Carpenter, Bro. Danny Scott, Bro. Chris Roper, and Bro. Ronnie Lee Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Rough Creek Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Danny Jarvis, Jason Cobb, Logan Cobb, Danny Neal, Josh Neal, and Luke Gregory.
