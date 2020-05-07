Two traffic accidents on Ky. 80 west of London has left one person dead and several injured.
The Laurel Sheriff's Department is investigating a three vehicle single traffic fatality which occurred on Hal Rogers Parkway approximately 6 miles west of London in the four Lane section in the West bound lanes on Thursday morning May 7, 2020 at approximately 11:37 AM. Sheriff's investigators reported that apparently traffic was slowing and stopping westbound on Hal Rogers Parkway due to an earlier serious injury traffic crash. Apparently, a tractor trailer traveling westbound failed to observe slowing or stopping traffic and struck a stopped Chevrolet van in the rear knocking it into a stopped flatbed tractor-trailer causing a fatal injury to the driver of the Chevrolet SUV. The tractor-trailer that rear-ended the van traveled into the median and came to rest approximately 50 yards from the crash site. A three-year-old female in the backseat of the Chevrolet SUV was seriously injured and was flown by helicopter to UK med center in Lexington for treatment of injuries. Neither tractor trailer driver was injured.
The drivers of the vehicles were identified as:
the driver of the Chevrolet van: Ashley Megan Estes age 27 of Williamsburg----pronounced deceased at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. A three-year-old female in the vehicle was seriously injured.
The driver of the Volvo tractor-trailer: Andrew Klinetop age 34 of Mansfield, Ohio the driver of the Freightliner flatbed tractor-trailer: Moulton E. Todd Jr. age 52 of Hermitage, Tenn.
The initial accident on Ky. 80 left two with serious injuries. Investigators report that apparently a Jeep SUV was traveling eastbound on Hal Rogers Parkway passing a vehicle when the vehicle traveled out-of-control side swipping a westbound international tractor-trailer. The SUV continued out-of-control crossing both east and westbound lanes striking a guard rail and then crossing back into the westbound lane hitting a second tractor-trailer (Freightliner) in the left side. The Jeep SUV came to rest in the middle of the roadway on its side. Both tractors and trailers came to rest on the westbound shoulder of Hal Rogers Parkway. The driver of the Jeep SUV was seriously injured and was airlifted to UK med center in Lexington for treatment of injuries. Neither tractor trailer driver was injured.
The drivers are identified as: the driver of the Jeep SUV:Carly Anne Bell age 23 of Indianapolis, Indiana—serious injury the driver of the International tractor-trailer: Joshua James Iverson age 39 of Berea, Ky the driver of the Freightliner tractor-trailer: Terry Michael Whittington age 60 of Collinsville, Virginia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.