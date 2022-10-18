Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested two individuals off a dirt trail behind a residence off Little ArthurRidge Road on Monday afternoon October 17, 2022 at approximately 2:33 PM. The arrests occurred after Deputy Richie observed a blue colored Chrysler Town & Country minivan travel onto KY 3434 at Starr Hill Road , 3 miles north of London nearly hitting the front end of Deputy Richie's patrol vehicle. The suspect vehicle then turned heading in the opposite direction (as Deputy Ritchie activated his emergency equipment) and the suspect vehicle drove at speeds in excess of 95 mph on KY 3434 traveling past Pittsburg Park crossing the double yellow lines multiple times nearly striking oncoming traffic and proceeded to flee North on 25, north on Highway 490, turning onto Litton Town Road, then onto ArthurRidge Road onto Little Arthur Ridge Road and then traveled behind a residence down a dirt trail before striking a tree and coming to rest.( a total of approx.. 9 miles) (Deputy Richie noted that as the vehicle attempted to flee that it passed in no passing zones, on the shoulder of the roadway several times disregarding numerous traffic control devices and traveling at speeds up to 98 mph, operating the mini van extremely recklessly.)
When the vehicle came to a halt off Little Arthur Ridge Road both the male driver and female passenger exited the vehicle and attempted to flee. The male driver was found hiding under a tree and was found in possession of a Ruger 9mm pistol. The driver was also found in possession of suspected meth and needles. The female suspect was found in possession of suspected meth and pills. Deputy Richie also noted that the driver of the vehicle was limited to operating a vehicle with an ignition interlock device and that the minivan did not have that device. The operator of the motor vehicle was also determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants including a felony assault warrant. The driver of the vehicle was identified as:
- Driver---Sonny Grubb age 30 of Little Arthur Ridge Rd., East Bernstadt charged with fleeing or evading police – – first-degree – motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle without a functioning ignition interlock device; speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit; reckless driving; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Deputy Noah Ritchie regarding an alleged assault on October 2, 2022 which allegedly occurred off Little Arthur Ridge rd.at a residence where allegedly Sonny Grubb struck a male subject there causing severe injuries to that individual. Sonny Grubb then fled the scene before deputies arrived. Also, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of driving on DUI suspended license – first offense; operating a motor vehicle without functioning ignition interlock device.
- The female passenger in the vehicle was identified as Kaitlyn Griffitts age 22 of Slate Lick Rd., London charged with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of Laurel County correctional center. Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office at the scene were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lt. Chris Edwards, Detective Sgt. Richard Dalrymple, Detective Brad Mitchell, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Jake Miller,Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Zach Allen. Kentucky State Police also assisted. Photo of suspect vehicle final rest position off a dirt trail provided by arresting Deputy.
