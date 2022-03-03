Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 3, 2022 at approximately 5:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Shannon Adams, 42 and Dennis Burkhart, 46 both of London. The arrest occurred off Abner Road when Deputy Smith was dispatched to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith noted that the subjects took off on foot attempting to evade Deputy Smith and K9 Officer Ryan Jackson. After a lengthy foot pursuit the above mentioned subjects were both placed under arrest without further incident. Following up on the complaint it was shown that subjects had been at the address the night before and was caught on camera attempting to get a ATV and motorcycle.
Dennis Burkhart, 46 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
• Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Burglary 3rd Degree
• Giving Officer False Identifying Information
Shannon Adams, 42 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
• Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Burglary 3rd Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.