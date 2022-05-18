Traffic came to a halt on U.S. 421 recently but both lanes were open.
Motorists paused to take a peek at two large helicopters that were mistakenly routed off Hal Rogers Parkway onto U.S. 421.
The drivers wouldn't disclose where they came from or where they were going but had to stop and take measurements of the bridge near Mike's Quick Stop to see if they could go under it.
The height of the bridge was 15.6 feet, the same height as the helicopters. Drivers lowered the air compression on their trailers and cleared the bridge with ease!
