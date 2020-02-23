Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 22, 2020 at approximately 3:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Jimmy Davidson, 38 of Dark Hollow Road and Amber Hammons, 27 of Manchester. The arrest occurred when Deputies were on patrol on Highway 149 when they located the above mentioned subjects sitting in a vehicle on an abandoned lot. Upon contact with the vehicle, it was noted that the Registration plate on the vehicle belonged to a different vehicle. It was confirmed the subject also had an active Warrant for his arrest, during the search of the vehicle Deputies located digital scales along with syringes. During the investigation it was determined the female passenger was under the influence.
Jimmy Davidson, 38 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• License to be in Possession
• Improper Registration Plate
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to maintain required insurance
Amber Hammons, 27 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Menacing
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.