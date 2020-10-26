Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Dustin Saylor arrested Gregory Hensley age 27 of London, formerly of Clay County, on Saturday morning October 24, 2020 at approximately 7:48 AM. The arrest occurred on Johnson Road approximately 4 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a noninjury traffic crash there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation on the driver of a black Subaru Forrester and determined that the driver was under the influence. This subject was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Also arrested was a passenger in the vehicle Robert W. Caldwell age 28 of Manchester charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
