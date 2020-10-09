The Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London is investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting in Laurel County in connection with a bank robbery.
The preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 9:15 am, Post 11 received reports of an armed robbery of the Community Trust Bank in Williamsburg. Shortly after, Troopers observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the bank robbery. Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued through the Bee Creek community of Whitley County and into Laurel County. Laurel County Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle with tire deflation devices, but were unsuccessful. As the pursuit approached the intersection KY 312 and KY 192, the suspect vehicle left the roadway traveling into a field to avoid the deputies. Perceiving a threat, Deputies discharged their firearms into the suspect vehicle. However, neither occupant in the suspect vehicle were struck.
The pursuit continued onto KY 363 where a Trooper successfully utilized legal intervention to end the pursuit before it reached a more populated area. The occupants of the vehicle, Ronald L. Jones, 35, of Gray, Ky. And Becky L. Hornsby, 38, of Crittenden, Ky., were taken into custody without further incident.
Both Jones and Hornsby were transported to Baptist Health-Corbin where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.
Ronald Jones was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st (motor vehicle), and numerous traffic charges. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Becky Hornsby was charged with Robbery 1st (Complicity) and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
The Williamsburg Police Department, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are continuing the investigation into the bank robbery and more charges are expected.
The investigation into the shooting is being led by KSP Sergeant Duane Foley. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, the KSP Critical Incident Response Team, and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
