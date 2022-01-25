On January 24, 2022 at approximately 11:30 AM Clay County Sheriff Det. Jeff Kelsey along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Dylan Collins, 37 of South Highway 11 and Christopher Henson, 50 of Add Hollow Road. The arrest occurred on Add Hollow Road when the above mentioned individuals were stopped by Deputy Grubb in their involvement in a theft that occurred on North Highway 421. It was noted that the subject’s were in the process of stealing items from a residence off of North Highway 421 along with a male juvenile when the owner of the property confronted the above mentioned subjects they took off.
Dylan Collins, 37 was charged with:
• Theft By Unlawful Taking Over $500 but Under $10,000
• Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 3rd Degree
Christopher Henson, 50 was charged with:
• Theft By Unlawful Taking Over $500 but Under $10,000
• Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 3rd Degree
