Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Tommy Houston, and Deputy Landry Collett arrested two individuals on Wednesday night November 25, 2020 at approximately 10:49 PM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 1 mile north of London after deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies found a green colored Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot occupied by a male driver and a female passenger. During their investigation deputies found oxycodone, hydrocodone, gabapentin, suspected methamphetamine, and Suboxone along with a Ruger pistol and three counterfeit five dollar bills. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
• the driver Deon McCully age 42 of Bowling branch Road, Thousandsticks, KY charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – opiates; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal possession of a forged instrument – first-degree; possession of marijuana.
• The passenger – Samantha Ann Mays age 31 of Ray Johnson Rd., East Bernstadt charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.
