Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 26, 2020 at approximately 10:15 PM Clay County Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Cody Blackwell arrested Jason Hubbard, 34 of Sacker Road and Renita White, 40 of Maupin Hollow Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Blackwell and Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a possible domestic on Sacker Road. Upon arrival, it was noted the above mentioned subjects could be heard inside the residence. Entry had to be made inside the residence, through investigation it was determined an altercation between the two had happened prior to the arrival of Officer’s. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarrod Smith and Trooper Tyson Lawson. The photos attached are courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Jason Hubbard, 34 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence)
• Probation Violation (Warrant)
Renita White, 40 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Criminal Summons
