Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 8, 2021 at approximately 2:15 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Cody Blackwell along with Det. Jeff Kelsey arrested Jason Sizemore, 38 and Tina Sizemore, 36 both of North Highway 421. The arrest occurred when units were dispatched to a complaint of a possible active domestic. Upon arrival, Deputy Blackwell conducted an investigation at which time both subjects were placed under arrest without incident. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Office Antonio Dodson.
Jason Sizemore, 38 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence)
Tina Sizemore, 36 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence)
