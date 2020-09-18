Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with Sheriff's detectives and deputies, and a Sheriff's K-9 team arrested two individuals on Thursday afternoon September 17, 2020 at approximately 3:10 PM. The arrests occurred off South Stewart Rd. approximately 10 miles South of London while investigators were conducting a drug investigation. Investigators observed a suspicious vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the driver in possession of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and a large amount of US currency. A passenger in the vehicle was found in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and a large amount of US currency. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
- the driver; Ernest Wayne Doan, Jr. age 41 of Engineer St., Corbin charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin; trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – fentanyl; tampering with physical evidence.
- The passenger -Jimmy Dennis age 41 of Stonewall St., Rome, GA charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – fentanyl.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of contraband seized attached to this report.
Assisting on the investigation for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Dylan Messer, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller.
