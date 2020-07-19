Christian Schrader

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Robert Reed along with Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals early Friday morning July 17, 2020 at approximately 6:15 AM. The arrest occurred off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. approximately 8 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that two subjects were apparently passed out in a vehicle at a business there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation on the two occupants of a vehicle there and found both in possession of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana. The two individuals were identified as:

  • Christian Schrader age 20 of London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. 
  • Matthew McQueen age 35 of London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. 

