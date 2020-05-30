Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 30, 2020 at approximately 1:50 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith and Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Corey Shelton, 23 and Fredrrick Massey, 24 both of Williamsburg. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions on Highway 80. Upon contact with the driver, Deputy Brumley conducted an investigation at which time determined the subject was under the influence. The passenger of the vehicle was shown to have an active Warrant out of Laurel County. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Chris Curry. The photos attached are courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Corey Shelton, 23 was charged with:
• Rear License not Illuminated
• Operating Motor vehicle under the influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC
Freddrick Massey, 24 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
